Why I trust Donald Trump

It could be easy to decide whether Trump is trustworthy or not: take a look at mainstream media and you know nodody is attacked relentlessly who is a hostage of the deep state. But we must try to understand what he and his loyal supporters are doing and what their enemies are planning. To learn everything about Trumps known decision goes far beyond the capacities of everybody so we have to concentrate on what is imporant for us. As a non mainstream but real journalist his handling the press is indeed impressive.

He acts authentic and handles several challenges in one press conference. First business as usual as he speaks about measures and plans in different fields. So far it has been a normal press conference similar to others given by politicians. Then he chooses as during his campaign a language every citizen can understand knowing many would see at least some excerpts. And finally he addresses the hidden fakestream agenda to denounce him and his family and to get him removed from office based on lies. Remember how the Iraq war in 1991 was sold to the public? By false claims that after the invasion of Kuwait babies were thorn out of their incubators. The key story was published in December 1990 by the Washington post quoting Amnesty International, a „human rights“ intelligence front.

Trumps press conference on February 16

It stated: „Iraqi forces in occupied Kuwait have tortured and executed hundreds of unarmed civilians, some of them children, arrested thousands of others and cut off 300 premature babies from hospital incubators, according to a report released here today by Amnesty International.“ Nobody asked even how many incubators existed in Kuwait because fake news media were in their spin towards war. Of course it is part of a war agenda going after an US president who is not part of the military industrial complex. At his press conference Trump refused to play „as if“ (everything is normal) but uncovered the two stages of politics-media-relationship. Many politicians treat even very unfair journalists who constantly paint false images of them and create false narrative of importants subjects rather fair.

Trump refused to do so but did it in a relatively friendly way suggesting that these reporters hurt themselves most when they mislead their audience. To no surprise they reacted with even more fury and discredited their fakestream media one more time. The message is very clear: if you don’t act properly according to your self-definition as forth estate, I don’t treat you as forth estate. Nothing could be more rational but fake media call Trump mentally ill not for the first time but also in reaction to the press conference. There is some logic in it as deep state propaganda instruments use intelligence techniques: you create either support or isolation for a person of interest or an important issue. You achieve such goals by painting pictures either in bright colors which means positive attributes or in dark colors with negative attributes.

A deep state puppet therefore is brilliant, clever, good looking, smart, popular and a great thinker with political visions; he (or she) is courageous, outstanding, loves to communicate, is reasonable and in one way or the other exeptional (see Hillary and the glass ceiling). A person of interest who doesn’t want to be a puppet is simple, unwitting, unimposing, shy, a lunatic, no good rhetorician, isolating himself, not interested in matters he is responsible for, easy to replace and typical for the decline of the political class. There are efforts to isolate Trump too by blocking his mails, positive feedback on Twitter and persons which could give him vital advice in this situation. This sounds very familiar for me as I was the only one reporting that the former Austrian Defense Minister Norbert Darabos (opposing the missile defense system and the US‘ illegal wars) was sealed off so even the chief of general staff had no direct contact to him (the minister is the commander of the army).

Mark Dice on Trump and the media

Trump is from my experience a great chance for all real journalists as they could back him and he backs them. It is totally different from what I experienced at so many press conferences – a play at only one (false) stage with fake questions and politicians either accomplices of the deep state, not aware of it or under pressure and only I (on rare occasions there were also others) coming to real points. I mentioned WP, Amnesty and the Iraq war because this example shows how different parts fit together. WP is now owned by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos who does „huge business with the CIA“ and the paper is labelled „the political arm of the CIA„. WP owns Foreign Policy, a magazine with anti-Trump rhetoric whose columnist Rosa Brooks (she worked for the Obama Administration and dines with George Soros and John Podesta) called for a military coup against Trump.

As former CIA agent Robert David Steele recently pointed out, George Soros is among President Trumps most important enemies. When Barack Obama mobilizes his „troops“ (of activists) against Trump Soros is his ally. There are organizations like Organizing for Action, Indivisible and Meetup, and of course MoveOn and Black Lives Matter. „Report alleges George Soros is meddling in foreign affairs“ is a new Fox News headline: „George Soros‘ alleged meddling in European politics has caught the attention of Congress. Concerns about Soros‘ involvement most recently were raised by the Hungarian prime minister, who last week lashed out at the Soros ‚empire‘ and accused it of deploying ‚tons of money and international heavy artillery.‘ But days earlier, Republican lawmakers in Washington started asking questions about whether U.S. tax dollars also were being used to fund Soros projects in the small, conservative-led country of Macedonia.“

This is a success not only for Trump and his supportes who defend the nation state but also for Hungary and Macedonia. Prime Minister Victor Orban made it very clear in his annual speech addressing the nation on February 10 that his country takes measures against Soros‘ attempts to bring the government down via more than 60 NGOs. In Macedonia activists formed the Stop Operation Soros movement and analyzed how Soros undermines society in many European countries and tries to create open border majorities in parliaments and governments. In Eastern Europe politics and society seem less undermined than in Western Europe; there is more sound feeling for own needs and culture and also more commitment to sovereignty and constitution,

Steve Pieczenik on the „Trump revolution“

There is growing awareness on the role of Soros funded NGOs , projects, meetings, experts, legal initiatives, media, NGOs etc. in promoting illegal immigration (labelled as seeking asylum) and identity politics in order to undermine society. I did much research on that under the aspect that we see covert operations unfold which destabilize the West. So I connected the dots and pointed at similarities in patterns in Europe and the US and tried invain to talk to politicians about it. Even a open letter to the Austrian Government has been ignored so far – perhaps no wonder as Chancellor Christian Kern was visited by Alexander and George Soros soon after he came into office.

Meanwhile staged protests in the US continue to create the image that „the“ population is against the new president. But to understand why Trump is at the same time under heavy attacks (masked as being about „women’s rights „racism“ or „muslim ban“ or „the Russians“) it is necessary to listen to voices form the intelligence community. An anonymous source from the Department of Homeland Security witnesses a „spy vs. spy“-situation as in the Mad magazine: „In my 34 years of Governmental service, I have never seen anything like it. It’s the bifurcation of the entire intelligence apparatus.“ And he explains: „There are many Trump supporters within the FBI. The CIA, however, is against Trump because Trump threatens to ruin their game in the middle east.“

We must keep in mind that CIA often means also Mossad and MI 6: „CIA and Mossad work in tandem with British intel. The goal for the CIA was to replace Assad with a puppet and to topple Iran so we could access their oil. Israel works closely with it’s ’sister‘, Saudi Arabia, to help this dark cause.“ Why many in the intel community support Trump is the long history of blackmailing pedophile politicians: „The biggest thing Trump can do is expose PedoGate via Sessions. Big names will go down hard, and it gets the blood suckers drained from the swamp. There are as many pedophiles on the Republican side as there is with democrats, but Trump is in a unique position to truly ‚clean up Dodge‘, so to speak.“

Nancy Pelosi trolled by fake posting

Russia and Trump are also under attack because they want to destroy the CIA/Mossad creation ISIS: „The CIA and Israel are responsible for the creation of Isis. Isis was created specifically to weaken Iran and destabilize Syria. It worked for a while until Putin shored up Assad and bolstered Iranian Qud forces. The real reason you see such anti-Russian fever from both Schumer and McCain, Graham and Feinstein, is because the operation has blown up in our faces.“ Those wo are vicious against President Trump and seem to have the same script fit into the pedo pattern: „Let me explain how threatening PedoGate is… Who wins? Trump. Putin. Americans. Russians. The world…. Who loses? Israel, since they no longer can blackmail our politicians, the same goes for the CIA. The Shadow Government loses. But, the people win.“

„Lolita Island“ (or „Pedophile Island“) was a CIA/Mossad operation to get material for blackmailing the source explains. And it stresses that the „Russian“ narrative is nothing more than distortion: „The same media screaming ‚The Russians are coming‘ is the same media who says ‚Pizzagate is fake news‘ That’s CIA and Mossad talking points.“ Not only children are exploited but also feelings and carefully created ideas about illegal immigrants (poor refugees) as CNN („very fake news“ according to Trump) shows. They made the video „Love defeats borders“ telling the story of a Mormon women and a Muslim from Morocco. She volunteered on the Greek island of Lesbos, met him and then tried to get him to the US as „love“ must literarily outlaw all regulations concerning travel, immigration, asylum. It is only one piece among many also in European fakestream promoting mixture of cultures at an intimate level.

NGoWe should not expect that Trump sets everything on his agenda in place when even the appointment of his cabinet members is blocked. And there are strategies basing on using the emenies‘ moves to your own favor and letting them believe they have won. It are the people who react to fake news and destroy the narrative at the fakestream is overreacting like a roboter destroying itself. The more Trump is framed the faster more citizens not only in the US realize what is going on. Take a look at Ben Garrison’s recent cartoon portraying the shadow government threatening America and you understand that Trump and all other real politicians have a very long list of enemies. They need support by people who don’t trust fake narratives and are willing to be realistic in their expectations.

