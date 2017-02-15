Donald Trump, Michael Flynn and the Deep State

Double standard is understatement if you compare private contacts of US officials with representatives of other states and business at Bilderberg meetings with Michael Flynns phone conversation with the Russian ambassador. This is clear for many people who now are disappointed by Donald Trump who should have resisted the Neocons. But we all don’t walk in Trumps‘ shoes so let’s give him still some credit and take a look at the details. Alternative media worldwide is putting puzzle pieces together and profits from each other in order to create a different narrative.

Of course Trump is the real goal of all attacks and from his enemies‘ perspective they have won this round. Everybody is going after him, from fake human rights organizations funded by George Soros whose campaigns are echoed worldwide to illoyal State Department Staff and fake news MSM. Still Trump is no warmongerer even if he needs a new National Security Adviser – otherwise he would not be under constant fire. As Joel B. Pollak writes, the real questions concerning Flynn are others: „Whether Flynn deliberately concealed the contents of his conversation from Vice President Pence, or merely forgot what had been said, he was ‚caught‘ because the Department of Justice had been eavesdropping on the conversation.

And one of the officials responsible for ordering the eavesdropping was none other than Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, who forced President Trump to fire her when she defied her duty to enforce his executive order on immigration, however, controversial.“ It is no surprise that Yates blocked President Trump’s travel ban and was therefore fired. Flynn did nothing more than preparing the transition which meant to hang on the phone all the time and to work many hours a day, It is quite plausible that he doesn’t remember each sentence of every call he made. But now some even wanted him to go to jail as there must be more behind (as fake news MSM want us to believe).

Trump meanwhile gets support by NSA-whistleblower William Binney who said US intelligence is tapping the President’s communication, and concerning Flynn: „If they weren’t behind it, they certainly had the data. Now the difference here is that FBI and CIA have direct access inside the NSA databases. So, they may be able to go directly in there and see that material there. And NSA doesn’t monitor that. They don’t even monitor their own people going into databases. So, they don’t monitor what CIA and FBI do. And there’s no oversight or attempted oversight by any of the committees or even the FISA court. So, any way you look at it, ultimately the NSA is responsible because they are doing the collection on everybody inside the United States. Phone calls. Emails. All of that stuff.“

The NSA is out of control also due to an over dimensional búdget. Binney would give Trump this advice: „He can order that they put a filter on the front end of all their collection that eliminates any U.S. citizens anywhere in the world unless they have a warrant for it. If they don’t, then he has to put people in jail if they violated. So, I mean, that’s the way to do it. The other way is to cut their budget. I mean they are given too much money anyway. When they are given too much money, they get to do wild and crazy things. And this is wild and crazy. Violations of the Constitution’s 4th, 5th, and 6th amendments.“

Wikileaks sees a destabilization operation behind Flynn’s resignation and links to his letter on the White House website. The situation reminds me of the Thirty-Six Strategems from China, especially the strategem on the snake in the grass: „Stomp the grass to scare the snake: Do something unaimed, but spectacular (‚hitting the grass‘) to provoke a response of the enemy (’startle the snake‘), thereby giving away his plans or position, or just taunt him. Do something unusual, strange, and unexpected as this will arouse the enemy’s suspicion and disrupt his thinking. More widely used as ‚[Do not] startle the snake by hitting the grass‘. An imprudent act will give your position or intentions away to the enemy.“

One of many snakes in the grass around White House is Michael Moore who calls for Trump being jailed or at least impeached and replaced by Hillary Clinton. The MSM snakes are represented by media like the New York Times who again tries to play the Russian spy card. Let us hope that a meeting between US and Russian top generals in Azerbaijan and Foreign Secretary Rex Tillerson’s participation in a G-20 ministerial meeting in Bonn, Germany will not be denounced. The snakes‘ projections maybe nurtured by the Russian reaction to Flynn’s resignation saying there was no espionage but a conspiracy against the retired general. Trump is still furious over „fake news“ and „conspiracy theorists“ as recent Tweets show and slams CNN, MSNBC, NYT and Washington Post.

Another snake is Senator John McCain, a Soros vassal, friend of ISIS and taking part in the Ukraine regime change. Bill Kristol is one of many Neocons who opposed Trumps‘ candidacy, not to forget Chuck Schumer and John Brennan. The long dead snake Saul Alinsky („Rules for Radicals„) influenced both Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton and his „rules“ seem to be guidelines for the Soros funded protests. The Saker describes Trump as a coward who should have kept Flynn and missed to fire back against constant attacks. But when we mix Chinese strategems with Alinsky’s rules we see snakes Trump must force to live by their own standards: “Make the enemy live up to its own book of rules.” Alinsky knew this is impossible as no one can obey all his own rules. So when Flynn has to resign because he made a phone call which was part of his work – what about those who really commit treason? Steve Pieczenik points out that Flynn (as he himself) helped to get Trump in office and was not designed to stay in his team.

PS: See also this article in German.