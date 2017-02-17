As a CNN piece illustrates „love without borders“-propaganda finally has reached the US. In European media stories like „How an intimate relationship with a Syrian is a success“ („News“ in Austria last year) are common and seem to echo that many women really think they „must“ engage personally. Most „refugees“ who are usually none according to the refugee convention are men and most volunteers women. Traditional values of helping and caring for others are exploited by using vulnerable women to fight for illegal immigration.

In the US terms shift from „illegal immigrants“ to „immigrants“ or just „migrants“ which covers up that immigration is based on rules and that you need f.e. a job. In German „Flüchtling“ („refugee“) is too close to real regulations so it is replaced by „Schutzsuchende“ (people seeking protection) or „Geflüchtete“ (people who escaped). This kind of manipulation is called Framing and part of NLP techniques and it should be no surprise that George Soros is a fan of Framing. In Germany and Austria Elisabeth Wehling (with Soros-friend George Lakoff Autor of „The Litte Blue Book“ for the Democrats on campaign tricks) who is regularily guest at Soros‘ foundations is often invited to speak and interviewed (see f.e. the Bilderberg paper“Standard„). She of course recommends to find new terms and to repeat the new narrative again and again ignoring all other arguments.

As it is social engineering to promote bicultural relationships we were prepared for the orchestrated wave of male Muslim immigrants via MSM. In the last years Austrian private TV channel ATV produced and repeated „My dream lover from the internet“ showing women seeking their fortune with men in Muslim countries. Critical viewers can’t believe such stories are true as it is possible to get in contact with somebody of your own culture via internet, then meet and perhaps fall in love but TV was not about that. The German Government pays for a rather strange website which offers sexual education in many languages illustrated with drawings mostly showing dark skinned men with white and often blonde women. Like it is the case in the US there are efforts in the UK, in Germany and Austria to confront children with all kinds of sexuality far before they will have sex for the first time.

Of course kids and teens might have access to pornography on the internet but they also can be driven there. Or how should we understand the announcment of Pornhub to start a sexual education channel? Let’s be honest: all that is not about enpowerment of grown ups and strengthening them in their right to decide but about tearing down every kind of „border“ and to make people loose orientation. The young (and older) adult version are romantic stories about poor refugees who fall in love with a women from the US or from Europe. „Love trumps hate“ was not by chance written on many plachards at the „spontaneous“ (Soros financed) protests after Donald Trump was elected. The video from Infowars perfectly destroys a CNN propaganda piece: Carly, a Mormon from the USA, volunteered in Lesbos where she got in contact with Soufiane, a Muslim from Morocco, who gave up a job in a fastfood restaurant to become „refugee“ in Europe.

„Love that defies borders“ raises many questions as nobody is a refugee who comes from Morocco to Greece and attacked another false refugee with a knife and was therefore deported. And of course Lesbos is desperate as the Greek island doesn’t know how to handle masses of illegal immigrations (see the role of Soros-NGOs and their ships in the Mediterranian Sea). Carly and Soufiane met for one time and then he wanted to kiss her what she refused thinking something like „men always want the ONE thing“. They were in contact via Facebook and Carly tried to get a Visum for him to the US labelling him her „fiancé“ but it didn’t work. The story pressurizes the EU to treat illegal immigrations as refugees and of course the new US President:“I want to tell Trump that — terrorists? No, they are refugees.They need help. They don’t have anything. Please, please Trump. Help them“, CNN quotes Soufiane.

„Die Zeit“ on sexual education for illegal immigrants

As Owen Shroyer ad Infowars says, the CNN video uncovers itself as pure propaganda from the first moment. Though many people feel like that it is necessary to go a bit deeper. Like all other mainstream media, CNN misleads its audience by confusing terms: „The European Union, with a population of 500 million, took in 1 million illegal migrants last year, the Economist reported. Thousands of other migrants have died making the trip. Most of those refugees are from places like Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria; they’re making their escape from war zones. But some migrants, like El Yassami, are simply seeking better opportunities.“

They fail to mention that legal immigration always takes place and is following the rules of countries migrants move to. In fact they talk about illegal immigration disguised (via fake news MSM, Soros fronts and political traitors) as „refugees running for their lives“ and ignore the provisions of the refugee convention. It would ruin every nation state on the long run to take up illegal immigrants like Soufiane and to provide them with everything (kicking aside domestic poor and homeless at it is yet the case in Germany or Austria). To portray a young Mormon women for whom even a kiss is sin and a young Muslim (violent at last against other men) as a great love story is a PsyOp as they carefully take extremes and mingle them.

Last summer I described the „project“ to destroy our usual mostly heterosexual and domestic relationships. And I illustrated the article with pictograms distributed in bathes which should tell illegal Muslim immigrants how women can’t be treated. At the same time the forbidden behaviour was shown f.e. not to stare at the breasts of a woman with a bikini. German media used the European football championship for agitating against „national feelings“ while Finance Minister Wolfgang Schäuble falsely claimed Europe is „degenerating“ as the population is „to much inbred“. This is of course total bullshit as the consanguinity is much higher in countries illegal immigrants come from. In the US the level of consanguinity is under 1 %, in Europe 1 to 4 % and in Northern Africa and in the Middle East between 20 and 50 %.

Campaign for T-Shirts in Germany (Facebook)

A Mormon woman signalizes that male „refugees“ are totally harmless and innocent which wipes away all the sad stories about physical attacks, rape and murder. Many women who first willingly followed the official narrative and „helped“ withdrew deeply disappointed and afraid of these men. It sounds unbelievable, but a British woman was not the only one sheltering a fake poor teenage refugee who was an (adult) ISIS supporter. At the same time „whiteness“ or even „toxic whiteness“ is questioned which mind sound more ridiculous in Germany or Austria as in the US. This is a propaganda strategy to achieve the UN’s goal of „replacement migration“ (we might better call it genocide): „United Nations projections indicate that over the next 50 years, the populations of virtually all countries of Europe as well as Japan will face population decline and population ageing. The new challenges of declining and ageing populations will require comprehensive reassessments of many established policies and programmes, including those relating to international migration.

Focusing on these two striking and critical population trends, the report considers replacement migration for eight low-fertility countries (France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Russian Federation, United Kingdom and United States) and two regions (Europe and the European Union). Replacement migration refers to the international migration that a country would need to offset population decline and population ageing resulting from low fertility and mortality rates.“ It is absolute nonsense to consider analaphabets from Afghanistan (90 % of Afghans in Austria would never ever get a job) as the workforce necessary to save our pension system. And while Germany poured 20 Billions of Euro into caring for fake refugees (and Austria 2 Billions) domestic poor and homeless are forgotten.

What „replacement migration“ to raise birth rates means the Women’s March on Washington (and in many cities worldwide) showed us: our future is, if we don’t stand up and fight, to be dominated by Muslim men. For women this is the worst of all nightmares, far worse than any misunderstanding with a domestic man they learned to hate. The CNN PsyOp video uses „love“ to tear down all borders meaning laws that regulate immigration as if you can get others into your country because you pretend to „love“ them. In reality it means „hating“ yourself, your fellow citizens as you advocate for the collapse of society. Let’s hope Trump’s love for America and the world trumps your hatred.

