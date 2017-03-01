The Soros puppets‘ resistance address

During President Donald Trump’s first speech in Congress several groups held a rally under the title „resistance address“. Among the participants we find Soros linked organizations like the Ameri­can Civil Liber­ties Union or MoveOn.org. Rosie O’Donnell was the featured guest who raged against Trump accusing him of dealing with Russia, being a criminal surrounded by other white criminals and having raped women for many times. And when she was on her way to the place of the event a „conservative“ asked her „if George Soros had paid her to come here“.

She answered that she has never met George Soros „but he seems like a lovely man and one day I’d llke to share a Souvflaki with him“. But she has met „your friend Donald twice“, once at his wedding in Naples where he shook the hands of his guests (she pronounces it as if there was something wrong in that). And for the second time at a game show. „I know he hates women, he will take away women’s rights and I’m here with the ACLU“, a Soros funded organization part of the regime change / color revolution pattern, and with others and least but not last with „we the people and we’ll get him out of here“. She smears Trump on US wars he didn’t start but critized also during his campaign (where was Rosie when Obama was in office?).

Quite contrary to O’Donnell’s claims Trump tries to empower women f.e. in the field of STEM (science, technics, engineering and mathematics) which is supported by his wife Melania and daughter Ivanka. Camile Paglia once said that some women stand for a specific kind of neuroticsm which masquerades as feminism. It seems there is something very personal going on but it could well be that O’Donnell has problems with her body image as Paglia suggests concerning the anti-Trump „feminist“ Lena Dunham. It is quite impossible to talk in a reasonable way to people attending protest rally so some Trump supporters give advice how to fight back using your First Amendment’s right of free speech.

Of course folks like O’Donnell never cared about Haiti, the Clinton Foundation, pay for play in the US State Department and Clintons desastrous foreign policy record. And they don’t understand that the American people is divided to destabilize the US though it is clear when we see f.e. the activities of La Raza (founded by the Ford Foundation and funded by George Soros and the Rockefeller Foundation). This group pretends to advocate for the rights of Hispanics but aims at seceeding the Southwest from the US as a territory for the „bronze people“. The mobilization for protesting Trump’s speech took place under the hashtag #ResistanceAddress (see „Our Revolution“ website). One of the partners is Food And Water Watch which is affiliated with many groups, among them ACLU and MoveOn.

We witness the same pattern as in Europe where not all organizations in a network or an initiative have direct Soros ties but all are at least indirectly tied to him because of some Soros partners among them. As this clip shows native Americans also took part in the protest in front of the White House – it is there right to fight for their land which was stolen from them but in this case they are just pawns in the game of Soros & Co. Are they aware who was behind staged protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline? As usual a real movement arising from genuine concerns is hijacked and turned into something totally different creating a false narrative or even the origin of the movement itself is fake.

Amy Goodman, herself a protester, on Soros funded Democracy Now!

„The pipeline is not near any sacred tribal lands. The pipeline is not on Native American property. The pipeline doesn’t threaten the Standing Rock Sioux water supply or their new water treatment facility. The pipeline’s Missouri River crossing will pass safely more than 90 feet underneath the river, and unless gravity fails, there is no threat to the river. The pipeline company tried many, many times to meet with the Standing Rock Sioux tribe. For over seven years, the tribe never felt this project was important enough to participate in the planning. The tribe has been and is being used by Globalist interests to create an ‚occupy‘ environmental protest movement. The true goals of the organizers behind the ‚occupy‘ protest movement have nothing to do with the protection of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe“, see further explanations here.

It is the usual script: „There have been camps of protestors established by ‚[George] Soros-funded anti-energy, anti-environment, anti-jobs activists journeying from the coasts to do their virtue signaling and get arrested or at least charged if possible,‘ according to McNicoll. The protests have escalated into violence. The protestors, encamped on private land where the pipeline is supposed to be constructed, have blocked off bridges and roads and have even secured themselves onto concrete and vehicles. The protestors proceeded to do the following: Ignited fires, including causing $2 million in damage. Hurled rocks and Molotov cocktails at police officers. A protestor fired a gun three times at officers (thankfully, no one was struck). A separate gun was fired, injuring someone in the hand.“ Due to successful escalation police forces from six states had to interfere; once 141 persons were arrested, at another time 200.

There was even „a warrant out for Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein to be arrested. The Daily Wire reported that Stein is wanted for spray-painting graffiti onto construction equipment.“ As the video above shows Amy Goodman, who was among the protesters uses the term „water protectors“. Some point out that such a kind of protest ist counter productive for real concerns of native Americans whose reservations are not touched by the project. Former activists expose the pipeline protest fraud which should be clear to everyone looking at huge ammonts of trash left behind by activists. Even dogs and puppies were found and the police searches the site for dead bodies. As the „water protectors“‚ garbage might contaminate the water the clean up had to take place quickly and bridges and roads must be repaired.

You can watch here Trump’s address to Congress without „the filter of the fake news“ as the president would say. But keep in mind that it is normal and constitutional to take action in all fields where a nation state has to set measures. Of course the Soros backed protesters at townhall meetings – some kind of scripted reality – with representatives would tell you something different. Forget about Rosie O’Donnell who progresses from one failure to the next as she thought f.e. on January 1 that Trump will never ever enter into office. In the transcript of Trump’s speech we find items he covers regularily but he goes more into depth. And he remains firm on important issues: „It is not compassionate, but reckless, to allow uncontrolled entry from places where proper vetting cannot occur. Those given the high honor of admission to the United States should support this country and love its people and its values.“

He brings it to a personal level mentioning the cases of Jamiel Shaw, Susan Oliver, Jenna Oliver, and Jessica Davis: „Jamiel’s 17-year-old son was viciously murdered by an illegal immigrant gang member, who had just been released from prison. Jamiel Shaw Jr. was an incredible young man, with unlimited potential who was getting ready to go to college where he would have excelled as a great quarterback. But he never got the chance. His father, who is in the audiencetonight, has become a good friend of mine. Also with us are Susan Oliver and Jessica Davis. Their husbands –- Deputy Sheriff Danny Oliver and Detective Michael Davis –- were slain in the line of duty in California. They were pillars of their community. These brave men were viciously gunned down by an illegal immigrant with a criminal record and two prior deportations. Sitting with Susan is her daughter, Jenna. Jenna: I want you to know that your father was a hero, and that tonight you have the love of an entire country supporting you and praying for you.“

Last year Caroline B. Glick gave an excellent description of Soros‘ actitivies writing: „The first thing that we see is the megalomaniacal nature of Soros’s philanthropic project. No corner of the globe is unaffected by his efforts. No policy area is left untouched. On the surface, the vast number of groups and people he supports seem unrelated. After all, what does climate change have to do with illegal African immigration to Israel? What does Occupy Wall Street have to do with Greek immigration policies? But the fact is that Soros-backed projects share basic common attributes. They all work to weaken the ability of national and local authorities in Western democracies to uphold the laws and values of their nations and communities.“ She illustrates this with Black Lives Matter whose role it is to divide the population, to create hatred and to intimidate the police:

„BLM agitation, which has been accused of inspiring the murders of police in several US cities, has brought about two responses from rank and file police. First, they have been demoralized, as they find themselves criminalized for trying to keep their cities safe from criminals. Second, their willingness to use force in situations that demand the use of force has diminished. Fear of criminal charges on the one hand, and public condemnation as “racists” on the other causes police to prefer inaction even when situations require that they act. The demoralization and intimidation of police is very likely to cause a steep increase in violent crimes.“

The same pattern enfolds „on behalf of illegal immigration. From the US to Europe to Israel, Soros has implemented a worldwide push to use immigration to undermine the national identity and demographic composition of Western democracies. The leaked emails show that his groups have interfered in European elections to get politicians elected who support open border policies for immigrants from the Arab world and to financially and otherwise support journalists who report sympathetically on immigrants. Soros’s groups are on the ground enabling illegal immigrants to enter the US and Europe. They have sought to influence US Supreme Court rulings on illegal immigration from Mexico. They have worked with Muslim and other groups to demonize Americans and Europeans who oppose open borders.“

The total and nearly global brainwash explains why images, videos, articles, initiatives, statements from another country seem so familiar. And the author warns: „In Israel as well, Soros opposes government efforts to end the flow of illegal immigration from Africa through the border with Egypt. The notion at the heart of the push for the legalization of unfettered immigration is that states should not be able to protect their national identities. If it is racist for Greeks to protect their national identity by seeking to block the entrance of millions of Syrians to their territory, then it is racist for Greece – or France, Germany, Hungary, Sweden the US or Poland – to exist.“ It is about ceasing to exist as a nation state and as a culture as all these Soros fronts advocate for eliminating any difference between citizens and non citizens with a focus on illegal immigrants (most so-called refugees in Europe are none if the refugee convention is applied). While in Eastern Europe there is growing resistance the political „elites“ in Western European countries like Germany or Austria has almost zero awareness.

There are many Soros vasalls in politics but even those who are against open borders don’t realize what regime change strategies are. They might take a look at Hungary or Macedonia or at Israel in 2011, when Soros and the political adviser Stanley Greenberg tried to topple Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with staged protests. Due to Soros‘ fronts the political climate is poisoned as his strawmen and -women (even in the Church) hysterically label everybody „racist“, „Islamophob“ or „right wing populist“ who is reasonable and wants his country and himself to survive. As Glick writes: „The peoples of the West need to recognize the common foundations of all Soros’s actions. They need to realize as well that the only response to these premeditated campaigns of subversion is for the people of the West to stand up for their national rights and their individual right to security. They must stand with the national institutions that guarantee that security, in accordance with the rule of the law, and uphold and defend their national values and traditions.“

Advertisements