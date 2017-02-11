Soros-style global feminism

Eve Ensler encouraged women to „vote with your vagina“, took part in the Women’s March and was the initiator of One Billion Rising against violence. Since 2013 women and girls in more and more cities of the world dance on February 14, this year the overall theme is fighting all kinds of exploitation. Though OBR never mobilizes as much women as the Women’s March on January 21 did we should take a closer look at it. When I attended OBR Vienna last year I felt pretty much alienated about the direction of the event and the speeches as „refugees“ (= illegal immigrants) were in the focus and there were partly heavy attacks on the Government.

As I then was in the midst of tracing all political activities back to transatlantic roots and George Soros I did the same research on women’s associations and networks. It turned out that even some kind of „aftershow party“ took place at a location which hosted a series of debates in cooperation with Soros‘ foundations and Soros himself was guest then. Now Eve Ensler is listed in Helena Glass ‚ blog among those Hollywood people reasonable people wo defend their country should boycott because they represent the Soros agenda. Eve Ensler wrote before the election like that: „Donald Trump is not a leader or a presidential candidate. He is an outcome, a viral manifestation of a serious malignant illness. He is the mirror of our emptiness, the emptying out that has been happening to our country for a very long time.“

It goes on and on without any facts, just pure propaganda to smear the candidate: „He is personality over planning, symbol over substance, insipidness over insightfulness. He is the outcome of the rich being able to buy anything, including our democracy. He is an outcome of centuries of underlying unaddressed, massively denied and metastasized racism. He is the hatred of the poor and the needy, the denigration of immigrants and those seeking refuge from the devastation of US wars and imperialism.“ Ensler and others who are labelled being „feminists“ of course never critized Obama’s seven illegal wars or Clinton’s warmongering and her catastrophal record as a Foreign Secretary. They rather attack Donald Trump suggesting what he would do instead of judging what the now past Administration has done.

Feminism is not about countless and groundless accusations without any own knowledge on the subjects in question. It is about getting involved by getting informed, by being a critical and active citizen and writer (if you like). One might wonder why Enslers tirade was published but this piece was totally mainstream. We find her also in the Soros supported Huffington Post and on the Women’s March (among the organizers were more than 50 „partners“ of Soros) in the Britísh Guardian: „Donald Trump is giving women nightmares. Many of them have reached out to me to say they are being seized by flashbacks of trauma and rape. They blame Trump’s rise to power. So do I: my own rape came flooding back to me in a dream the other night. It was stirred by the inauguration of the president I call our predator-in-chief. It is this living nightmare that compels me to march this Saturday in Washington DC. I will never accept Donald Trump – a self-confessed sexual assaulter, a nationalist, an Islamophobe, a climate denier, and a racist – as my president. He is illegitimate, elected by less than a quarter of the population. His agenda of divisiveness, hate and misogyny is a danger to people here and everywhere.“

She is against ending illegal immigration and against deportations and writes „that black, brown, LGBT, Asian, Muslim, disabled women’s voices and concerns are front and center. We are marching for our mother Earth that we may devote ourselves to ending all forms of extraction, to finding our connection to her, to cherishing her and protecting her as she so generously gives us lso that black, brown, LGBT, Asian, Muslim, disabled women’s voices and concerns are front and center. We are marching for our mother Earth that we may devote ourselves to ending all forms of extraction, to finding our connection to her, to cherishing her and protecting her as she so generously gives us life.“ Unfortunately Soros and the globalists have no friendly mother Earth in mind where women live and work sustainable and in peaceful sisterhood but dictatory global government with total tracking and surveillance of each individuum.

To reach this goal, personal identity is destroyed by promoting x genders and bashing Whites as well as identity as a citizen. That is why illegal immigrants are sold as refugees and supported by so many Soros funded advocacy and support groups which even take part in human trafficking. In 2015 Ensler and OBR were portrayed as part of the globalist agenda as Ensler spoke about „collectivistic revolution“ as a „third wave of feminism“ which should replace the dead „American individualism“. Ensler „outlined how she was spearheading a socialist revolution aimed at dismantling capitalism and replacing individualism with collectivism.“And this is a direct quote: “For me the revolution is the evolution of the new system. It’s refusing to accept this story as the given.“ 2017 the overall topic is „Exploitation“ which brings Ensler at first sight in conflict with Soros‘ Open Society Foundations which lobby for „sexworkers“.

The OSF funds the European Women’s Lobby which is an umbrella for women’s NGOs and national networks and it is represented in networks f.e. concerning the UN’s CEDAW (convention to eliminate discrimination and violence against women). To call prostitution „sexwork“ suggest it’s a common job and at the same time reduces heterosexual relationships to „some kind of sexwork“. When Ensler, ex-(?) CIA operative Gloria Steinem, Lena Dunham (see video above) and others attented the Women’s March they really rallied for open borders and Islam. OBR always claims it is about „all“ women and that „rise for revolution“ is intended: „Our global dance of connection is both a disruption and a commitment to do everything in our power to keep building this new world – a world of equality, freedom, peace and dignity.“ Sounds a bit like #DisruptJ20 and other color revolution type protests against Trump, right?

Ensler like most Women’s Marchers is by no ways a victim but celebrated and active because she is a fake feminist. She got a prize at the Athena film festival and prepares not only OBR but also the launch of Women Workers Rising on March 8 (International Women’s Day). OBR’s base is the total takeover of women’s organizations that made their reactions very predictable: After mass harassment of women at New Year’s Eve 2015 especially in Cologne (Germany) „feminists“ first kept quiet (betrayed women who trusted them) and then expressed concern about „racist hatred“. 2016 passed by with other astonishing positions – pro „sexwork“ and aggression against true feminists in social media who still called prostitution violence and exploitation; in a silly and uninformed way „for peace“ (which means for illegal Muslim immigrants), against „hatespeech“ and of course against Trump and pro Clinton.

Non-manipulated women missed any serious argument on economics, geopolitics, wars, regime changes and real problems of female fellow citizens. Oddly enough, Soros-style „feminists“ in Vienna celebrate their OBR 2017 under the title „Superheroines against violence„, among them one of Soros‘ „reliable allies“ in European Parliament Ulrike Lunacek (Green Party). As always the front organization Amnesty International is involved in OBR which just has released a fake Syria report. When I lived in Vienna I often tried in vain to talk which fake feminists (who think they are real) about international politics, covert warfare and that illegal mass immigration is the latter. From their point of view feminism is not about a women’s right to take risks, make experiences and choose a difficult path as men can.

It is about hiding behind abstraction, formula, degrees in gender studies and feminist research and to follow a narrative willingly whose mere existence is unknown to them. Camille Paglia puts it straight in the clip above when she says Lena Dunham stands for some kind of neuroticism and has problems with her body image. Such vulnerable and often childish women are MSM’s darlings as they should serve as role models when it comes to politics. They support Clinton without any political argument as well as they are angry about Trump without focussing on his positions. Dunham produced an unbelievable Rap video (Sensual Pantsuit Anthem) with lyrics like …“and the people have the nerve to ask what her plan is“ as Clinton fought for her whole life. Dunham seems obsessed by her non anorectic body and photographs herself naked for social media.

Although Dunham (who is accused of racism) and others portray themselves as endless (Trump) victims they have enormous self esteem. Perhaps this has something to do with endless media presence and the possibility to publish books like Dunhams „Not that Kind of Girl„. At ABCNews she recently said feminists should „enlighten“ white women who voted for Trump: „I think it’s really important to remember that it is an incredible problem that 53% of women in this country — 53% of white women in this country voted for Donald Trump which means that they’re not only voting against the interests of their sisters, of women who may not look like them, who they may not understand but whose rights are just as important, but also remember that they are in that case voting against their own best interest.

To me a part of feminism — it’s almost like being a parent to a teenager where they’re so mad at you, they think you’re such a piece of crap and you’re like, I know you hate me right now but the reason I’m doing this is because I love you and I want us all to be safe.“ On the show other women instantly sympathized with her because she said she was too upset to eat after Trump’s election so she lost weight. Nearly every woman once tried to make a diet so such ludicrous and uninteresting remarks create a bond. And she has another message for the poor and oppressed female Trump supporters: „I also think it’s really important to understand so many women aren’t raised with the rhetoric of self-empowerment. The messages they’re hearing from Donald Trump may be very similar to the messages they’ve always heard from their fathers, from their brothers, from their husbands. They haven’t been given the message that they do matter.“

These words seem exact copies of other celebs‘ statements as if there is a common world view of „superior“ educated women who should help and empower their „inferior“ sisters. It fits very well into the „the Russians did it“-narrative to explain why Hillary lost. For them she was the best candidate ever without any faults but just a women trying to hit the glass ceiling. And they have no problems in denigrating Melania or Ivanka Trump, of course. Fake superiority is dangerous for these „feminists“ but also for the whole society as such women have the same pedagogic approach when confronted with illegal immigration from Muslim countries. With all their education, their (often useless) university degrees, their popularity in and through MSM and their peer groups of like minded folks they think their filter bubble is reality. It reveals more about themselves than about alleged inferiors when they try to handle challenges that way. But how can a reasonable human beeing call for safe spaces to be protected from politically incorrect data without losing the capacity to cope with developments in society?

PS: More in German (with quotes in English): One Billion Rising oder falsche Heldinnen