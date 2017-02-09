It’s all about border control

A sovereign state is defined by territory, borders, citizens and exercised state power. As in Europe it seems also in the US hard to get through with this message. Soros-guided NGOs, fake news MSM and poiitical puppets deny such basic facts when Europe is flooded with illegal immigrants from Muslim countries. It is therefore mind-blowing for informed but desperate Europeans to see President Donald Trump told the truth at the Sheriff’s Association. He stressed that it’s hard to believe seeing judges not understand a law which every citizen very well understands as it’s written in clear („beautiful“) words. „Trump read language from the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952 which clearly grants the President express powers to control the entry of non-citizens into the United States on virtually any basis, but specifically as a duty to protect the citizens from potentially dangerous groups of foreigners“, writes Infowars.

What MSM, Democrats and Soros‘ fifth columns in the streets see as a proof for Trumps unability shows in contrast how qualified he is. When he addresses audiences he speaks to everybody in the US and in the world. And he chooses his words carefully: „Now we’re in an area that… they are interpreting things differently than probably 100% of the people in this room,” he said pointing ad judges who try to block his orders: “This was done for the security of our nation, the security of our citizens, so that people who come in who aren’t going to do us harm – and that’s why it was done.” There is no room for interpretation: “It couldn’t have been written anymore precisely… A bad high school student could understand this.” And then he quoted the US Code on „Inadmissable Aliens“ concerning „Suspension of entry or imposition of restrictions by President“: „Whenever the President finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate.“

Trump commented on arguments judges used: “I watched last night in amazement, and I heard things that I couldn’t believe, things that really had nothing to do with what I just read.” This is how we in Europe feel when we read provisions of the Refugee Convention, the EU’s Lisbon Treaty and Dublin Agreement. Soros‘ vasalls in a totally undermined (civil) society want to tell us that there is a superior right of aliens to enter a country, get asylum, housing, social benefits, could „bring their family“ also in and commit crimes without punishment. And that everybody who wants to stop this continental suicide is a „rascist“ or a „Fascist“. How everything is orchestrated on global scale is clear when we see how fake „arguments“ in Europe and the US are merged.

A few months ago „you are a Fascist“ oder „Nazi“ was used in Europe (especially in Germany and Austria) while „toxic whiteness“ or „white supremacism“ still sounded bizarre as Blacks are a small minority. Now we see protests against „Fascism“ in the US and are ourselves confronted with a debate about our alleged „guilt“ of being White. Rule of Law on both sides of the Atlantic means to apply laws and regulations instead of violating them systematically. According to the Refugee Convention the only guaranteed right to get asylum is when you escape political prosecution to a neighboring country and you can get it when you escape war directly – can, not must.

And even if those coming to Europe or the US are 100% refugees (and not 0% as no European state has borders to a war zone) the Refugee Convention itself states that the security of the guest state has priority. It defines duties of refugees who lose their status when they refuse to obey orders (and laws) in the guest state. While the Lisbon treaty makes it clear that social security and the wellfare state should not be put at risk by adopting too much „refugees“. All Soros and rogue CIA vasalls are so brainwashed that they hang the phone up, refuse to give proper answers at press conferences, block or attack you on social media if you confront them with the plain truth. It is not about „refugees“ running for their lives but about false referrings to the Refugee Convention and to „human rights“. In reality it is covert warfare and destabilization exercised in the „privatization of CIA activities“-style behind founding the National Endowment of Democracy.

Caleb Maupin explains: „(George) Soros is one of the CIA’s most important allies. He is a billionaire who helped to topple the various Marxist-Leninist governments across Eastern Europe. Soros funneled money to the Polish anti-Communist ‚Solidarity‘ trade union movement. He also funded the anti-Communist ‚Charter 77‘ movement in Czechoslovakia, as well as dissidents who worked toward bringing about the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. Soros, like those who run the National Endowment for Democracy, the Tides Foundation, the Open Society Institute and other liberal foundations, appears to have coordinated his funding of activism around the world with the strategies of the Central Intelligence Agency. When the CIA was working against the Serbian government, Soros funded the Kosovo Independence Movement. When US foreign policy strategists targeted Alexander Lukashenko, calling Belarus ‘the last Soviet Republic,’ Soros money went to ‚activists‘ in that country.“

The video embedded above is from Canadian alternative media and exposes the not so covert influence of George Soros on the Trudeau Government. CBSNews described an interview with Immigration Minister John McCallum last September with this headline: „Canada to join with UN, George Soros to export private refugee sponsorship“. And then it stated: „Canada is forming a partnership with the United Nations and billionaire George Soros to help other countries implement their own version of Canada’s private refugee sponsorship program.“ This „partnership“ has the following key points: „Expanding the use of private sponsorship as a pathway for refugees, Encouraging the expansion of resettlement by building the capacity among states, civil society groups and private citizens to launch private sponsorship programs. Mobilizing citizens to directly support refugees and encourage ‚a broader political debate that is supportive of refugee protection‘.“

The Minister said: „I think we can offer practical advice to those countries who are interested in going this route, and I do believe, based on our own experience, that it will be a successful thing to do, and I’m grateful to the UN and George Soros for co-sponsoring this initiative with us.“ JC Collins demanded in January 2017 in this blog „The Pilosophy of Metrics“ that Canada must ban the Soros foundations: „It’s of paramount importance that Canada and other nations cut off foreign funding to civil society groups and foundations which operate within their borders. These foundations and organizations represent outside forces which have ulterior motives and agendas which may not always, if ever, be aligned with the needs of the people.“

The pattern Collins describes is very familiar to critical thinkers in the US and in Europe: „One such foreign ‚philanthropic‘ organization is the George Soros funded Open Society Foundation. This foundations sole purpose is the promotion and expansion of the liberal-left international agenda meant to reduce national sovereignty, fund and support massive migration, such as is taking place in Europe, and the promote the mandate of open borders. Soros and his foundations have provided the majority of funding for liberal-left social justice movements which have eroded national identity, encouraged abortion and divorce, and promote extremist environmentalism and taxation, such as the carbon tax scams which are being implemented in western nations.“

And as Collins said: „Most nations have some form of law or regulation which prevents foreign entitites from funding and influencing elections. The way the Open Society works around this is by establishing domestic foundations within nations with no direct ties to the larger parent. These groups are funded by the larger Soros foundation which serves as a third party. The domestic foundation can then work to influence the elections within the country because once the money is given to them it is no longer considered foreign money or influence. This needs to change.“ To no surprise the Liberals are seen als Soros‘ allies as a headline after Triumps election underlines: „Liberals To Partner With Soros To Bring More Refugees To Canada“.

Ezra Levant at The Rebel Media interviewed Conservative politician Kellie Leitch and said before: „I’ll show you a hacked memo written by Soros’s Open Society Foundations, where his minions talk about supporting the Muslim mass migration to the west, which they call ‚the new normal.‘ That’s the guy who Canada’s Immigration Minister and Prime Minister just teamed up with. Get ready for Soros-style chaos. Not just through Black Lives Matter, which he’s shipped up here. But in hundreds of thousands of Muslim men he intends to bring here too, with the support of the Liberals. Get ready to hear ‚Allah Akbar‘ shouted a lot more in Canada…“ After Trump was elected Levant posted an image of George Soros and Justin Trudeau at Davos in 2016 and said Trudeau should decide between his mentor and good relations to the US.

Part of Soros‘ strategy is influencing elections (see f.e. EU 2014) also in Canada to support the present pro globalist and open borders Government: „An American activist group partially funded by billionaire George Soros may be providing money to influence Canadian elections even though foreign interference is banned by the Elections Act. Registered third parties and their interactions with foreign funders was the main topic during Elections Canada chief electoral officer Marc Mayrand’s two-hour testimony at the Senate committee on legal and constitutional affairs Wednesday afternoon.“ It is f.e. about the Tides Foundation, which is supported by Soros, the Ford Foundation and others. With the „partnership“ with Soros on „resettlement“ Trudeau qualifies himself as Soros‘ „latest puppet“.

In July 2016 Soros wrote in Foreign Policy: “Canada provides a good role model (although its geographic context differs from Europe’s). In just four months, it admitted 25,000 Syrian refugees and is integrating them through public-private partnerships and local nonprofits. The government has promised to accept another 10,000 Syrians by year’s end and 44,000 refugees in total in 2016. (At the same time, it is admitting 300,000 migrants in total every year; this would be the equivalent of the EU accepting 4.5 million migrants annually.“ See how he somehow anticipated what Canada does and imposes his views on the EU too. As described here the Soros affiled Think Tank European Stability Initiative develops plans for „large-scale resettlement“ of migrants from Muslim countries in Europe labelled as refugees“ at the expense of European taxpayers‘ money, their culture, their safety and their social security. Keep in mind the pattern is enfolding with dramatic speed and it is the same everywhere.

Protesters f.e. from Black Lives Matter (Soros) better named Black Lies Matter pop up also in Canada see Toronto where they cry Whites should be killed and robbed. Trudeau successfully pretended to be a real change (not only one in PR style) and cheated the people by promising the legalization of Marijuana. As the Macedonian Stop Soros-movement warns Soros always tries to create majorities for his no border (no nation state!) goal. That is why he attacks (together with MSM, pseudo NGOs and his „reliable allies“ in European Parliaments) the Hungarian Government. While true Conservative parties often resist undermining efforts more or less f.e. the German Christian Democrats are taken over (as Greens, Social Democrats and Left) which explains why Germany’s future is set at stake. In Austria Social Democrat Chancellor Christian Kern (a „welcomer“) was visited by George and Alexander Soros short after entering office but refuses to comment. The present coalition is with the Conservatives and he wants different majorities according to the Soros „open the borders“ agenda…

PS: More on this on my German language blog f.e. Kanada und George Soros: Blaupause für Europa