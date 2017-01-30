MuslimBan protest as color revolution

Europe over the last years at protests: „No border – no nation – stop deportation!“ USA now at airports: „No border – no nation – f*ck deportation!“ Europe in summer 2015 and after: „Let them stay!“ USA now: „Let them in!“, Europe 2015 and 2016: „Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here!“, USA at #MuslimBan-protests: „No hate, no fear, Muslims are welcome here!“ and after the election: „No hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here!“ The pictures are also very similar and the people seem to be the same on both sides of the Atlantic.

The regime change attempts of George Soros and the deep state are now carried out with the help of MSM and brainwashed leftists also in Europe. This reveals how strong the emenies of democracy and self determination are in Europe while the election of Donald Trump was a heavy blow for them. As on January 21st many people in Europe participated in Women’s March events they now support the #MuslimBan protests. As usual the Fake News Mainstream creates false images of Donald Trump and his decisions. They don’t tell you that the list of countries affected from the temporary ban was prepared by the Obama Administration.

Above some pictures from Twitter showing Seattle (u.l), Indianapolis (u.r.), Detroit (m.l.), Albuquerque (m.r.), Arkansas (l.l.) und in Philadelpia (l.m., child with shield „Are you afraid of me, Trump?“) and a sign help up by a woman: „What’s that Line again? ‚All lives matter?‘ Then step the f*ck up!“. Where have all these people been when Obama fought his seven wars? Did they protest for higher wages and against mass homelessness as a consequence of the financial crisis? At least they are conditioned to put the needs and „rights“ of foreigners above their own and to see „borders“ as the root of all evil.

Soros-funded groups mobilize people based on MSM fake news on Trump against the President and filed a lawsuit against holding up two Iraqis in New York. The order based on a list of the prior Administration doesn’t effect 80 % of all Muslims worldwide: „The Muslim population in each of these seven countries, estimated by Pew Research as of 2010, is: Iran (74 million), Sudan (33.6 million), Iraq (31.7 million), Yemen (24 million), Syria (20.4 million), Somalia (9.3 million), and Libya (6.4 million). The 90-day temporary block on new visas does not apply to citizens of the six countries with the largest Muslim populations, as determined by Pew Research— Indonesia (209 million), India (176 million), Pakistan (167 million), Bangladesh (134 million), Nigeria (77 million), and Egypt (76 million).“

As Robert Parry writes on his website Consortium News Trump didn’t dare to include Saudi Arabia while keeping Iran on Obama’s list. When Trump defends his decision he points out that it is not different from Obama’s which of course didn’t cause any protest at all. MSM not only attack Trump constantly and try to humiliate him, they also create the climate for staged protests and threats against the President by spreading fake news. So it is not surprising that his senior consellor Kellyanne Conway said in an interview: „Who is cleaning house? Which one is going to be the first network to get rid of these people, the people who think things were just not true?“

The sign for regime change

If you read the text of the „Protecting the nation from foreign terrorist entry into the United States“-order you find passages that must get women’s approval: „information regarding the number and types of acts of gender-based violence against women, including honor killings, in the United States by foreign nationals, since the date of this order or the last reporting period, whichever is later; and any other information relevant to public safety and security as determined by the Secretary of Homeland Security and the Attorney General, including information on the immigration status of foreign nationals charged with major offenses.“

But for brainwashed (former) feminists the „rights“ of Muslim men are superior to their own rights so they will continue to bash Donald Trump. As they protested on January 21st not against „pussy grabbing“ but for Islam they now side with a terrorist organization on U.S. airports. With years of subsidizing lots of NGOs, projects, networks, umbrellas, law initiatives, meetings, experts George Soros formed a common no border and „openmindedness“ ideology that is shared in the Western world. Whoever stand up against it is smeared or banned from MSM and / or called „racist“, „Islamophob“, „fascist“ or „Nazi“. Whoever can’t understand why Europe opened borders temporarily must realize that the same intelligence strategies with the help of Soros are set in place. This includes denigrating Conservative politicians (or reasonable Social Democrats) and favouring those who stand for the „right“ agenda.

As The Saker warns a color revolution is under way not only visible in orchestrated protest. He points at the investigation of U.S. intelligence on und geht über Aufnahmen inszenierter Proteste hinaus, denn er weist auf General Michael Flynns Russia connections: „US intelligence agencies are now investigating their own boss! Yes, according to recent reports, the FBI, CIA, National Security Agency and Treasury Department are now investigating the telephone conversations between General Flynn and the Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyk. According to Wikipedia, General Flynn is the former Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, Joint Functional Component Command for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Assistant Director of National Intelligence, Chair of the Military Intelligence Board, Senior intelligence officer for the Joint Special Operations Command.

Locations of protests (Twitter)

He is also Trump’s National Security Advisor. In other words, his security clearance is stratospherically high and he will soon become the boss of all the US intelligence services. And yet, these very same intelligence services are investigating him for his contacts with the Russian Ambassador. That is absolutely amazing. Even in the bad old Soviet Union, the putatively almighty KGB did not have the right to investigate a member of the Communist Party Central Committee without a special authorization of the Politburo (a big mistake, in my opinion, but never mind that).“ And when they frame a top military who is an aide to President Trump they might even go after the Supreme Commander himself who called President Vladimir Putin last Saturday.

The Saker states: „This is all absolutely crazy because this is evidence that the US intelligence community as gone rogue and is now taking its orders from the Neocons and their deep state and not from the President and that these agencies are now acting against the interests of the new President.“ And „in the meantime, the Soros crowd has already chosen a color: pink. We now are witnessing the ‚pussyhat revolution‘ as explained on this website. And if you think that this is just a small fringe of lunatic feminists, you would be quite wrong. For the truly lunatic feminists the ’subtle‘ hint about their ‚pussyhat revolution‘ is too subtle, so they prefer making their statement less ambiguous as the image on the right shows. This would all be rather funny, in a nauseating way I suppose, if it wasn’t for the fact that the media, Congress and Hollywood are fully behind this ‚100 days of Resistance to Trump‘ which began by a, quote, ‚queer dance party‘ at Mike Pence’s house.“

We need not be too much concerned if MSM wouldn’t hype these protests and promote Michael Moore who on January 18th said on TV that on Inauguration day people should celebrate that Obama is (no joke) still in office. „Make no mistake, such protest are no more spontaneous than the ones in the Ukraine. Somebody is paying for all this, somebody is organizing it all. And they are using their full bag of tricks. One more example: Remember the pretty face of Nayirah, the Kuwaiti nurse who told Congress that she had witnessed Iraqi soldiers tossing our babies from Kuwaiti incubators (and who later turned out to be the daughter of Saud Al-Sabah, the Kuwaiti ambassador to the United States)? Do you remember the pretty face of Neda, who ‚died on TV‚ in Iran? Well, let me introduce you to Bana Alabe, who wrote a letter to President Trump and, of course, the media got hold of the latter and now she is the ‚face of the Syrian children'“, writes The Saker.

Alexander Soros shares posting of the Soros-funded ACLU (Instagram)

Austrian and German readers are very familiar with „Bana from Aleppo“ as she is part of the Fake News narrative as well as labelling illegal immigrants „refugees“ and treating the public with an endless stream of refugees stories not so much about violence but about huge sums these young men find on the streets and then bring to the next police station. The next „house cleaning“ not only in the U.S. should take place in the intelligence agencies who were (and are?) partners in destabilization efforts of George Soros and the deep state. Reactions in Europe highlight who is under control of the enemies of sovereign nation states. A good example is Martin Schulz, former President of European Parliament who slams Trump and Victor Orban, the Hungarian President who was invited by is U.S. counterpart.

It is no mistake that Schulz doesn’t seem to know what Trump has ordered as „Der Spiegel“ puts him on the title like a Messiah as „Sankt Martin“. During the election campaigns the same magazine showed a drawing of Trump’s head like a comet steering towards earth with the title „The end of the world“. When Schulz was top candidate of the Social Democrats at the EU election in 2014 I tried to talk to him about covert U.S. influence on the Austrian Social Democrats but he panicked as if I had called him CIA asset. Of course we find Mr. Schulz on the list of George Soros‘ reliable allies“ in European Parliament. In the Austrian Greens the MP Peter Pilz always was in favor of U.S. military interventions and used to pave the way for their acceptance among leftists. It is funny when this asset now demands to ban the non-interventionalist new President from travelling to Austria.

„Die Presse“ compares Chancellor Christian Kern (who downplays his Soros ties and Soros influence in Austria) to Canadian Premier Justin Trudeau whose mentor is George Soros. Trudeau posted on Twitter „To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada“ and wants to show Trump how to deal with immigration. After the death of Fidel Castro Trudeau called him „a remarkable leader“ which made some speculate he was his real father. With some exceptions European politicians sided with the coup in Ukraine at the price of supporting Neofascist and were for sanctions against Russia. Among them are the Greens not only in Austria and German Chancellor Angela Merkel who know critizes the „Muslim ban“. In other words she and others are again at the point where they were three years ago as Soros, McCain, rogue elements in the CIA and their allies made the Maidan happen and now fight foranother Maidan in the U.S.