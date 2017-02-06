George Soros: Destruction via „Resettlement“

Deja vu: Last March the „Merkel Plan“ was promoted suggesting the German Chancellor has developed a proposal Europe should take 500.000 „refugees“ per year from Turkey. Now after the EU Summit in Malta the „Malta Plan“ circulates which like its predecessor was developed by the Soros-affiled think tank European Stability Initiative. The Head of ESI, the Austrian Gerald Knaus writes in his recent newsletter: „European leaders could thus demonstrate to their electorates that it is possible to control external sea borders without undermining the refugee convention. They should also simultaneously push forward the global debate on orderly transfers of refugees through resettlement. The only way to do so is to lead by example, building up EU capacity for resettlement as well boosting the UNHCR’s capacity to do more.“

He doesn’t really mean the refugee convention as there is no right to settle in a country of free choice but to find (temporarily!) asylum in a neighboring country when you are politically prosecuted. Knaus stresses a difference between Europe and the new Trump Administration: „Then, coalitions of willing EU states should commit to resettle a significant number of refugees each year.“ Of course „resettlement“ or even – as the plan suggests – „large-scale resettlment“ has nothing to to with refugees but everything with populaton politics and replacement migration as the UN worked out. The personification of a globalist Peter Sutherland was member of the steering committee of the Bilderberg Group, Chairman of the Trilateral Commission and is a Honorary Chairman of the Trilateral Commission.

Soros quote on Facebook

He was non-executive Chairman of Goldman Sachs International , chaired the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) and Founding Director of the WTO but perhaps most important is his occupation with population politics: „Sutherland is the United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General for International Migration Appointed in January 2006, he has been responsible for the creation of the Global Forum on Migration and Development (GFMD). He is President of the International Catholic Migration Commission, as well as member of the Migration Advisory Board of the International Organisation for Migration.“ Not only in the latter function he serves together with Soros-employees as he shares the aims of the successful regime changer.

At the IOM he meets Rainer Münz, the population expert of the Erste Foundation in Vienna who fiercly makes propaganda for endless illegal immigration. The Erste Bank is among the donors for ESI alongside with the Open Society Foundations and others. Erste and OSF regularily fund the same conferences and projects as we see f.e. at the Vienna Policy Conference. This should be no surprise as Erste CEO Andreas Treichl is Chair of the Adivory Board of the OSF (and he is on the Board of Trustees of the American Chamber of Commerce in Austria). It is clear that „Soros Plan“ is the true description for „Merkel Plan“ and „Malta Plan“. ESI’s Gerald Knaus is promoted in the MSM as well as Soros himself without any critical remarks. His words are taken for granted as demands form Soros-backed NGOs which claim to lobby just for real refugee’s rights.

Though much is visible in plain sight as the ESI newsletter proves: „In recent decades, resettlement has never reached more than 100,000 a year in the whole world, and of these the US has taken the lion’s share. With the US under Trump is unlikely to continue to play this role, the EU needs to step up its efforts. Until now European states have not built up the bureaucratic machinery for large-scale resettlement. For this reason, pushing the EU to fully implement the resettlement provisions in the Aegean agreement is vital and deserves to be an advocacy priority for human rights NGOs and refugee rights defenders.“ In fact Soros‘ foundations and others have brainwashed the whole „civil societies“ in many countries. That is why images, videos, postings, articles and papers and even citizens and how they dress and behave are so similar everywhere in the Western world and beyond when it comes to „protest„.

A Soros Tweet on refugees

A few years ago only a small minority (guided by NGOs in the Soros networks) questioned the right and duty of a state to secure it’s borders and to know who enters the territory. Now we see a debate in the US where reasonable people are attacked as „racist“ and „Islamopob“ because they defend the rights of the state which are their own rights. In Austria the word „Obergrenze“ was created to express that there must be a „upper limit“ of „refugees“ allowed to enter as the state has to take care of them. That poor people often suffer and a growing number is homeless never affects all these so „human“ NGOs as they use phrases like „human rights“ always as a propaganda tool. In reality they support globalists and interventionalists as Cory Morningstar describes in his series of articles under the title „The Art of Annihilation“.

Brainwashed folks refused to understand that the Government wasn’t „inhuman“ but acted in line with human rights, refugee convention, EU’s Lissabon Treaty and Dublin Agreement. The „guest“ state and the needs of its citizens have always priority as every state has limited space, budget, housing, jobs and limits due to the needs of the own population. They insisted that „no limit“ to illegal immigration (they still call those migrants „refugees“) is the only solution possible. When there are more and more reports about criminal migrants these people avoid any debate or express concern about „racism“. As in Austria, Germany and other countries the Church is influential, an open letter by US Catholic to President Trump becomes important.

David L. Sonnier, LTC US ARMY (Retired), Michael J. Matt, Editor of The Remnant,

Christopher A. Ferrara (President of The American Catholic Lawyers Association, Inc.), Chris Jackson, Catholics4Trump.com and Elizabeth Yore, Esq., Founder of YoreChildren want the President to investigate the „Catholic Spring“ which made Pope Benedict resign while surprisingly Francis became Pope in 2013. They wrote: „During the 2016 presidential campaign we were astonished to witness Pope Francis actively campaigning against your proposed policies concerning the securing of our borders, and even going so far as to suggest that you are not a Christian. We appreciated your prompt and pointed response to this disgraceful accusation.

Gerald Knaus on the title of the magazine „Falter“

We remain puzzled by the behavior of this ideologically charged Pope, whose mission seems to be one of advancing secular agendas of the left rather than guiding the Catholic Church in Her sacred mission. It is simply not the proper role of a Pope to be involved in politics to the point that he is considered to be the leader of the international left.“ They refer f.e. to WikiLeaks and pose these questions: To what end was the National Security Agency monitoring the conclave that elected Pope Francis? What other covert operations were carried out by US government operatives concerning the resignation of Pope Benedict or the conclave that elected Pope Francis? Did US government operatives have contact with the ‚Cardinal Danneels Mafia‘? International monetary transactions with the Vatican were suspended during the last few days prior to the resignation of Pope Benedict.

Were any U.S. Government agencies involved in this? Why were international monetary transactions resumed on February 12, 2013, the day after Benedict XVI announced his resignation? Was this pure coincidence? What actions, if any, were actually taken by John Podesta, Hillary Clinton, and others tied to the Obama administration who were involved in the discussion proposing the fomenting of a ‚Catholic Spring‘? What was the purpose and nature of the secret meeting between Vice President Joseph Biden and Pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican on or about June 3, 2011? What roles were played by George Soros and other international financiers who may be currently residing in United States territory? “ The New American adds: „One name not mentioned in the recent letter of concerned Catholics to President Trump, but certain to surface as a key culprit in any substantive investigation, is former chairman of Goldman Sachs International Peter Sutherland.

Mr. Sutherland, an Insider’s Insider among the globalist banking establishment, was brought in to help ‚reform‘ the Vatican Bank, which was akin to putting Dracula in charge of the blood bank. Like Joseph Biden, Jerry Brown, and Nancy Pelosi, Sutherland is a prominent political figure who is regularly described in media accounts as a ‚practicing Catholic,‘ which means he wears his religion when it is expedient to do so. As attorney general of Ireland, Sutherland helped to scuttle that Catholic country’s legal restrictions on abortion and favored the ‚LGBT rights‘ movement.“ It makes perfect sense as the Catholic Church (and so do Protestants) is an engaged promoter of „refugees welcome“ almost forcing Priests to force Christians to do everything for illegal immigrants. That domestic people in need were cold hearted put aside is widely accepted as cultural hegemony of the globalist agenda is still the case though resistance is growing.



A sign used worldwide

Alongside with intelligence front-NGOs the Catholic Caritas and the Protestant Diakonie exercise pressure on the Government. Caritas Europe and Diakonie (f.e.from Austria) are members of the Soros financed European Refugee Council (ECRE) as well as part of other Soros funded networks on national, EU and international level. The overall agenda is open the borders not only litterally but also by giving up traditional values and indentity. What pretends to be about „open mindedness“ is not tolerance for gay marriage and other items but to ally with Islam and radical Islamists. The cognitive dissonance of brainwashed leftists, feminists and left wing Catholics let them march „for women’s rights“ with veiled women who promote Sharia Law like Linda Sarsour.

In 2014 when the Caritas collected money for Syrian refugees in Lebanon I tried to talk to Caritas President Michael Landau about US military interventions, regime changes and pressure on politicians in Austria. He saw no possibility to be against war and gave me a very very weak handshake to get rid of me as soon as possible. When I lost my appartement in autumn 2015 (as a real journalist I’m fair game and poor) I asked the head of the Protestant Church Bishop Michael Bünker and the head of the Catholics Archbishop Christoph Schönborn if they can help me but in vain. I understood that protection of citizens whose experiences ressemble those of prosecuted real refugees is not on the agenda. In making me homeless was also a bank envolved, and guess which bank: the Erste Bank of Soros ally Treichl.

While Austria and Germany de facto have no Government, the Hungarians openly speak out about Soros‘ destabilization efforts. And in Macedonia the newly founded Stop Soros-movement analyzes a strategy they have witnessed not only at home. Besides using NGOs for general no border and „open society“ propaganda and framing politicians who advocate border controls and different treatment of (illegal) immigrants Governments are in Soros‘ focus who are not for flooding the country with immigrants. This means Soros targets elections to influence the outcome in order to generate a suitable majority. The pattern is always very similar as we observe in the US when Black Lives Matter (Soros) supporter Judge James Robart in Seattle halt the „travel ban“ nationwide. It is all about breaking borders – whether you call it „resettlement plan“ or protest against #MuslimBan and taking countries away from their citizens.

PS: More on the globalists‘ open the borders-networks and Merkel- and Malta-Plan see here. Some Catholics in Austria call the Caritas (a big player in the social business) a „false flag“ as many positions are left wing and almost Communist.