The Syria Hysteria

To all likelihood the alleged chemical weapon attack in Syria is a false flag. As in 2013 Bashar al-Assad must be a completely lunatic when he poisons his own people in order to sabotage any peace talks. It is far more plausible that US Foreign Secretary Rex Tillersons‘ remarks on the Syrians‘ right to choose who is their president has stirred up forces in the dark. As usual mainstream media buy all lies and admit indirectly that their agenda is disinformation as they keep relatively vague. Which means: if they had the slightest proof against Assad they would have framed him in the center of their reporting.

In 2014 the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons OPCW has destroyed all stockpiles stored by the Syrian Government which denied any use of such weapons against the population. Soldiers from Austria (experts for ABC weapons) took part in this mission but it is forgotten now as the government remains silent on the new accusations against Syria. In 2013 the deep state tried to drag the US and the world into an open war in Syria by claiming Assad’s forces used poison gas. Now the pattern enfolding is quite similar and it reminds us of the „weapons of mass deception“ and the Iraq war in 2003. Four years ago Austria got a new formal defense minister, Gerald Klug, whose first task was to end the UN peacekeeping mission at the Golan Heights by suddenly withdrawing our forces.

Kevork Almassian explains what is going on



After the poison gas false flag occured, Klug or someone in his name offered US Defense Minister Chuck Hagel troops for Syria. The letter bypassed the usual diplomatic mail which was send via foreign ministry as it was handed over to the US embassy in Vienna (and perhaps originated there), At that time an informal EU summit in Vilnius which US Foreign Secretary John Kerry attented dealt with the situation in Syria and Austrian Foreign Secretary Michael Spindelegger (a Conservative) among others was against military intervention. Klug (a Social Democrat) was sitting at the table without saying a word while „his“ letter undermined the position not only of Austria but also of the EU.

Due to election campaigns all other political parties were furious over the hidden letter so the Social Democrats had to step back. When an OPCW mission was assembled Austrian took part which was backed by political consensus. The present Defense Minister Hans Peter Doskozil keeps silent on Syria instead of pointing at the OPCW’s work which was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. While in NATO member states the tone against Syria may be more harsh Austria (including Soros‘ NGOs) supports escalation in reacting passive and focussing only on „refugees“. As in international media the bogus Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and the White Helmets (Al Nusra / Al Qaeda) are „credible“ sources. Media use their propaganda photos and videos and even claim sarin gas was used in the attack ignoring that it is a contact poison and the pictured little children would be dead as well as first responders.

We can only hope the Trump Administration steps back from the trap in which it is about to be lured. Senator Rand Paul who opposes Soros and the deep state now urges the president not to take military action against Syria. In 2013 Donald Trump was among those who thought it would not be reasonable to intervene: „What will we get for bombing Syria besides more debt and a possible long term conflict? Obama needs Congressional approval.“ Rand Paul quotes Trumps Tweet adding: „This remains true today as it was in 2013. Both parts.“ And Trump added in September 2013: „President Obama, do not attack Syria. There is no upside and tremendous downside. Save your ‚powder‘ for another (and more important) day!“

Rand Paul’s father Ron said there is „zero chance“ Assad is behind the alleged attack: „Pointing out that the prospect of peace in Syria was moving closer before the attack, with ISIS and Al-Qaeda on the run, Paul said the attack made no sense. ‚It looks like maybe somebody didn’t like that so there had to be an episode,‘ said Paul, asking, ‚who benefits?‘ ‚It doesn’t make any sense for Assad under these conditions to all of a sudden use poison gases – I think there’s zero chance he would have done this deliberately,‘ said Paul. The former Congressman went on to explain how the incident was clearly being exploited by neo-cons and the deep state to enlist support for war. ‚It’s the neo-conservatives who are benefiting tremendously from this because it’s derailed the progress that has already been made moving toward a more peaceful settlement in Syria,‘ said Paul.“Which raises the question to which degree European politicians and media are just tools of the deep state against Trump’s goal to shift US foreign policy paradigms.

PS: More on the background here.

