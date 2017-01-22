I’m sad to be a feminist

Masses participating in yesterdays Women’s March might be a good sign for activism at first but they raise the question who is behind it, wo can organize millions in many cities all over the western world. It turns out that many women seeing themselves as feminists don’t go further than having registered Donald Trumps „lockerroom talk“ years ago. Which colludes with their failing knowledge about international politics, covert influence and warfare tactics so alternative reporters pointing at George Soros and color revolutions just got smiles from women who understood nothing.

When I watched the crowds on video (due to extensive coverage by media networks) I thought that under different circumstances I’d like to drink a cup of coffee with these women and men. We could talk about politics, popular culture, personal experiences and back each other by finding humorous aspects in every item. But this is no more possible if you refuse to be manipulated by identity politics neither in Europe nor in the U.S. Unfortunately these folks in the U.S. are just the sisters and brothers of people I saw protesting in Vienna for so many times who don’t realize they have been hijacked for a foreign agenda. As Asra Q. Nomani puts it (surprisingly in the New York Times) regime changer George Soros is tied to more than 50 partners of the Women’s March.

Once feminism was about increasing your experience and your knowledge and standing up against real discrimination and to develop vision of a different and better world. Now feminism means nothing as being absorbed by pop culture with all these „celebs“ claiming to be a feminist and designer shirts with feminist messages. Some young „feminists“ seem to be build up deliberately because they have nothing to say except their impression being victims of unbelievable brutal harassment (google Anita Sarkeesian or Rebecca Watson and „gamergate“ / „elevatorgate“ and search Youtube and you know what I mean). No wonder Madonna appears at a Women’s March stage calling for „revolution“ and telling she always thinks of „blowing up the White House“. Will she become a domestic terrorist in the footsteps of Weather Underground?

Strange enough for a Women’s March there have been male speakers like Bernie Sanders whose nomination was rigged by the Democratic National Congress but who took part in this pro Clinton-protest. As speakers like former (?) CIA operative Gloria Steinem put it the demonstration was for Hillary who failed to break through the glass ceiling. It is no coincidence that Muslim organizations took part in mobilising people and that „liberal“ Muslims who favor equal rights for women are pushed back. Most participants are Millenials (born 1984 and later) who grow up with internet communication but show lack of knowledge about politics as this clip shows. When you see „celebrities“ arriving for the main event in Washington DC the impression of a totally staged event seems overwhelming.

The promotion video above for the Women’s March in New Jersey highlights how professional everything has been organized. As Alex Jones (from Washington DC) points out it is sad „how brainwashed these people are“ not only because attacks by Black Lives Matter against women who wanted to watch the inauguration were okay. The Clinton campaign tried to transfer the „love“ for the „stars“ on Hillary who is not very sympathetic as they knew how the Podesta emails revealed: „Secretary Clinton is not an entertainer, and not a celebrity in the Trump, Kardashian mold; what can she do to offset this? I’m certain the poll-directed insiders are sure things will default to policy as soon as the conventions are over, but I think not. And as I’ve mentioned, we’ve all been quite content to demean government, drop civics and in general conspire to produce an unaware and compliant citizenry.

The unawareness remains strong but compliance is obviously fading rapidly. This problem demands some serious, serious thinking – and not just poll driven, demographically-inspired messaging.“ Saudi Arabia funded 20 % of the Clinton campaign and is one of the most repressive regimes against women but the participants in the march don’t bother. Speeches from celebs should again transfer feelings not only on Hillary but mainly on anti-Trump actions. Critics who favour every real and genuine women’s protest miss clear positions and demands because everything is stuffed into the marches. The speech of actress Ashley Judd makes clear that Trump should be connected with everything that ever violated anybone; she feels „Hitler in the street“ and names at the end „nasty women“, among them Condoleeza, Michelle and finally Hillary so the crowd has to applaud her (she is not present but made a tweet).

The Soros-funded National Organization of Women distributed against „voter suppression“-signs as if Donald Trump blocking people from voting. Women want to be „visible“ and „named“ and ignore that Trump always promoted women like Barbara Res, the first women supervising the building of a skyscraper. It seems that every kind of frustration is put up and echoed without having anything to do with Donald Trump. It is of course always justified to fight for women’s rights but even engaging for Planned Parenthood funding is an ambivalent item. The organizsation was created to reduce the birth rate of Black Americans and gets money from Rockefeller Foundation, Bill Gates, George Soros and others for population control as a part of geopolitics. While women used for promoting „regime change“ in the U.S. are proud of their often vagina-oriented protest (many wore „pussyhats“ or carried signs with texts like „don’t grab my pussy“) Trump visited the CIA and talked to 400 employes (see press statements beginning around min. 36).

Trump adressed fake news in mainstream media and expects the agency being on his side as it is forbidden for the CIA to manipulate American media. Of course the agency uses domestic and foreign media to pursue covert aims as whatever is published first f.e. in Europe and taken up in the US influences politics in the days of online media. The President was accompagnied by National Security Adviser General Michael Flynn and made the interesting remark that maybe the CIA employees get a bigger room built „by someone who knows how to build and we won’t have columns, do you understand that?“ Probably he warned that he would not tolerate „fifth columns“ who serve foreign interests and undermine the CIA for example in serving Islamic interests or who take part in Soros‘ regime change attempts. If „feminists“ were real feminists we could talk about such aspects drinking a cup of coffee as it is feminist to gain knowlegde to know how the things are working. And maybe „feminists“ start to organize genuine protest as „Stop Operation Soros“ (SOS) in Macedonia as i is necessary all over Europe and the U.S.