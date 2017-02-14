Europe and US national security

Ongoing attacks on President Donald Trump are echoed and strengthened in Europe following the same pattern as in the US: politicians, MSM, fake NGOs which hide the truth from the citizens. As a consequence many people still believe that it is right wing populism to safeguard borders and a state’s survival. As Europe is flooded with illegal immigrants (mostly Muslim men) the continent is rapidly destabilized. It begins in countries who are undermined to a degree that there is almost no resistance against letting these migrants in, treat them as refugees (without applying provisions of the refugee convention on the duties of such „guests) and ruin the welfare system.

In 2008 a CIA study was leaked at later confirmed by CIA Director Michael Hayden that many agglomerations in Europe will be no go areas where riots emerge that lead to civil wars. According to the CIA this would be caused by Muslim migration and turn some EU members into failed states until 2020. When I was at a shopping mall in Vienna for the last time I tried to image what it would be about if there was fighting going on in distant districts. I knew videos from Aleppo as a divided city with parts of „normal life“ and others of chaos, destruction, war. Of course you can’t transfer such a scenario but you have to be aware of it at least theoretically. But for sure dramatic changes will happen rapidly as Sweden shows.

Front group Amnesty International against Trump

„An electrical maintenance company has announced it can no longer serve customers in the multicultural Swedish city of Malmo, citing ’security risks‘ and increasing violence. In a message posted on the company’s Facebook page, Högs EL states that it can no longer operate in Malmo due to skyrocketing ‚violence and shootings‘. ‚We are not taking on new job(s) there unless there is a drastic change….we need to think about the safety of our employees,‘ states the post,“ writes Infowars. In Sweden, Germany and Austria police, red cross, train conductors and other personnel is more and more attacked by fake refugees who are illegal immigrants to whom the refugee convention doesn’t apply. And while concerned citizens can be jailed for facebook postings courts are very understanding even for rape committed by these immigrants.

Swedish police begins to blow the whistle as migrant crimes are covered up; at the same time such honest officers are smeared as well as concerned citizens and those media who report on crimes. The Swedish Government at the same time is proud to be „a feminist government“, takes the Hijab when visiting Iran and ignores that violent migrants are taking over the country. What Trump supporters with military or / and intelligence background say proves once again right: without experience in warfare, crisis management and intelligence governments are producing chaos without any exit strategy. Illegals and criminals are not expelled by security is tightened as Cologne in Germany shows; women get pocket alarms and the friendly advice not to be out in the streets at night.

Only „right wing populists“ dare to demand the opposite, that asylum seekers have to stay indoors over night. The destabilization of Europe is supported by the Fake News MSM where it is okay to wish Trump’s assassinated, to mock WW II bombing victims f.e. in Dresden / Germany and to call for violence against the pregnant leader of Alternative für Deutschland Frauke Petry (which generated 1500 likes on Twitter). And when Soros‘ strawwoman Rosa Brooks justifies a military coup against Trump in an article likeminded so called intellectuals as the Austrian Chancellors‘ friend and biographer Robert Misik are encouraged to do the same. Yet such actions who reveal how dumb and virtueless followers of Obama and Clinton are have no consequences exept growing critics on the net.

Milo Yiannopoulos on Facebook

This shows that Trump’s battle against the open borders globalists is not decided and that everything is mobilized. While rogue CIA elements play the „Russian hack“-card again (see the Soros magazine Vice) concerning the upcoming French elections riots have broken out in the streets of Paris. Remember what I said about a CIA study in 2008? That major cities will be the places where civil war in Europe begins. There is raising concern in Russia that Trump might be murdered by the Washington establishment and that they really try to install Clinton. As Politico writes, „Hillary is running again“ although even the MSM recommend her to realize she is beaten. Meanwhile the Observer helps the „spy revolt“ against Trump explaining „intelligence Community pushes back against a White House it considers leaky, untruthful and penetrated by the Kremlin.“

Alternative media in turn point at „an alleged Muslim spy ring“ in the State Department as a reason why Foreign Secretary Rex Tillerson has to clean house. There is still some work to do as there are illoyal employees who boycott Trump’s travel ban in every way they can. And Barack Obama has an army of foot soldiers to fight against the President: „When former President Barack Obama said he was “heartened” by anti-Trump protests, he was sending a message of approval to his troops. Troops? Yes, Obama has an army of agitators — numbering more than 30,000 — who will fight his Republican successor at every turn of his historic presidency. And Obama will command them from a bunker less than two miles from the White House.

In what’s shaping up to be a highly unusual post-presidency, Obama isn’t just staying behind in Washington. He’s working behind the scenes to set up what will effectively be a shadow government to not only protect his threatened legacy, but to sabotage the incoming administration and its popular ‚America First‘ agenda. He’s doinHillg it through a network of leftist nonprofits led by Organizing for Action. Normally you’d expect an organization set up to support a politician and his agenda to close up shop after that candidate leaves office, but not Obama’s OFA. Rather, it’s gearing up for battle, with a growing war chest and more than 250 offices across the country.“

Cover of Der Spiegel

The deep state and its media is strong enough to make National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resign „after anonymous U.S. officials leaked a transcript of a call between Flynn and Kislyak showing that the topic was discussed, Flynn said the topic may have come up, but he had forgotten“. „The topic“ means the sanctions against Russia, after the former administration with the CIA and George Soros has toppled the Ukrainian President in 2014. And who published the transcript? The „political arm of the CIA„, the Washington Post. Note the hypocrisy as Clinton was financed partly by foreign countries and the national security of the US is at stake because Soros and other promote illegal immigration of Muslim men in Northern America and in Europe. Until now the CIA covertly intervenes in Europe justified by dangers to US‘ „national security“ which they themselves create with „important allies“ like Soros.

When President Trump is constantly attacked for serving the Constitution this needs willful vassals not only in the MSM. Intelligence fronts like human rights organizations, NGOs and advocacy groups on immigration, asylum, gender, LGBTI, social issues, environment, racism etc. are part of the scenario as well as many politicians. Last summer leaks revealed that 30 % of European Parliament are George Soros‘ „reliable allies“ – among them Monika Vana from Austria (Green Party) who labels Trump’s policy on women as „dangerous„. Of course a strawwoman of Soros doesn’t mention that Planned Parenthood is a Soros and Gates-funded organization engaged in population politics according to globalist goals. Josef Weidenholzer and Evelyn Regner, both Austrian Social Democrats, are also on the Soros‘ list (and refuse to comment like Vana and others) and praise Austria for sheltering so many (fake) refugees in 2015.

The truth is less glorious as not only Hungarian intelligence discovered that Soros funded „NGOs“ helped migrants to cross borders illegally and accompagnied them. In his annual speech on the state of the nation Hungarian Premier Viktor Orban addressed Soros and his „international artillery“ that interferes also in elections (in order to create majorities needed for opening all borders and destroying nation states): „In secret – financed by foreign sources – they want to influence Hungarian politics.“ Via a dense network of Soros linked „NGOs“, congresses, meetings, experts, projects, networks on each level, law initiatives, papers and publications politically correct public opionon is shaped. This leads to extreme pressure to either accept the presented narrative or to isolate yourself.

Dave Rubin on the hijacked Left

As a result many people kept silent or tried to complain but gave up when they were always denigrated for calling illegal immigration what it is. And as a very disappointing development governments seem to betray the citizens or to consist of „pussies“. While domestic poverty and homelessness is no problem for those who pretend to rule an endless stream of money is poured over illegal immigrants. Many of them came with fake (mostly Syrian) passports to Germany which is a crime punished with jail up to five years. And as real refugees have to obey laws and regulations this disqualifies for getting asylum. In fact nothing happens as it is the case when they use multiple identities to get more social benefits. The government „wants“ more and more often criminal male immigrants in order to – save future pensions? Only few of them will ever be able to work and care for themselves.

If you watch politicians speaking, see them in talk shows or read their social media postings you seem to witness a rapid decline. This is possible due to longtime CIA covert actions to select only those who are naive enough to be a puppet and to fight against every more talented person in media, politics and civil society. It is paradox that Trump only can rely on those who are still framed by CIA, media and Soros‘ fronts as all others are totally incapable under normal circumstances and a willing tool of destroying nation states. While until now the best in various countries are threats for US national security in the eyes of an anti-Trump CIA they are his only potential allies.