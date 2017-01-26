Going after Barron and Melania Trump

If you are in the middle of the mainstream and attack a person you are not very courageous. Civil courage is on the contrary defined as standing alone against others because you feel that you must defend somebody or something. So it is a matter for cowards to go after Barron and Melania Trump either because they seem easier targeted or because haters are tired of denouncing Donald Trump. MSM now defend Barron Trump and use him to bash his father suggesting he is a poor child with such a dad. This German article shows that in Europe and in the U.S. Barron was in the focus of not really funny „jokes“. The agenda against Donald Trump (the „narcisst“ and „lunatic“ in the White House) is expanded to Barron and Melania Trump.

So journalists, comedians and whoever has a Twitter account or can publish elsewhere are invited to speculate: Do we have to be sorry for Barron growing up in a „golden cage“? Was he bored by the inauguration and could her perhaps be (a little bit) autistic? Will he become „this first home school shooter“ als Katie Rich has put it? By the way she seems to have lost her Saturday Night Live job but will soon get another. It is common to draw back a little bit when the effect is predominantly negative stating that it was „just fun“. But whoever has written real political satire knows the difference between substantial and sharp critic and mere offensive provocation.

These people (often falsely labelled as leftists) served to maintain cultural hegemony which is perhaps better known in countries like Germany where the CIA was engaged in covert re-eduaction after WW II. See f.e. Who Paid The Piper by Frances Stonor Saunders where organizations like the Congress for Cultural Freedom are described. Once media and institutions got funding from the CIA they never lost touch with goals covertly pursued but served them. Next generations came after the first persons who were intelligence assets and knew instinctively what they had to say, whom they had to attack and where they have to be silent. I mention this process here concerning Social Democrat (and Democrat) youth organizations who are at present ideal tools to promote mass immigration and to „resist“ politicians who protect their own citizens.

As the pawns in the game feel what is allowed and what not they „empower“ each other in bullying Barron and Melania Trump. It was carefully prepared by media coverage pretenting Melania being without any talent, barely speaking English and a weak person and mother. Now Monica Lewinsky, who was one of the first women experiencing cyber mobbing on a large scale defends Barron Trump. The White House said: „It is a longstanding tradition that the children of Presidents are afforded the opportunity to grow up outside of the political spotlight. The White House fully expects this tradition to continue. We appreciate your cooperation in this matter.“ Mark Dice shows in a short video how assassination threats against Donald Trump flooded social media since the day he announced his candidacy. Especially Twitter shows great tolerance for such postings even if some of the users have been proscuted and accepts a false Barron Trump account.

The transatlantic warmongerer Josef Joffe (editor of „Die Zeit“) said in a TV talkshow that „murder in the White House“ would be a possibility so the question arises whether he calls for an assassination. That Donald Trump is painted in dark colors by the MSM is combined with claiming his family is no ordinary family (which they aren’t in terms of wealth). This is deliberately fabricated via MSM and vassals all over „the West“ in order to isolate Donald Trump and his families from other people. So the public should not have the impression that a family is targeted in an inhumane way and demand to concentrate on Donald Trumps politics. Ironically such techniques are used against foreign politicians who want to defend their countries‘ sovereign rights and now return to the U.S..

Stories about „the Trumps“ or about Melania seem to have the same author as they hardly show any differences. And they are everywhere so women who don’t read gossip magazines are also „briefed“ what they are supposed to think about Melania. As the mobilization for the Women’s March captured deep feelings of frustation for a totally different agenda fake Melania protraits use experiences in personal relationships. Whoever tries to humiliate her serves the purporses of George Soros & co., who were behind the „spontaneous“ Womens‘ March. As she was born in former Yugoslavia she knows how countries are destabilized and what regime change is. It is interesting if the Trumps talked about that and if it contributed to his position on NATO. „Body language experts“ watched videos of the Trumps dancing to claim Melania is only an object for Donald Trump.

What is going on in the minds of women who share such articles with sarcastic comments? Is it more about their disappointment in life so they don’t realize their sexism against another woman? Melania Trump never wanted to interfere politically but said she would like to do something against cyber bullying (soon she will be an expert on that). Why should we judge her politically if she sees herself just as Barrons mother? As Steven M. Scott puts it we should try to imagine beeing in his place: „And then there was you Barron – the youngest child of our newest President. You were standing next to the siblings you adore as you all watched on as your father embarked on his newest challenge. I’m not entirely sure how a 10 yr old is supposed to react to such a moment-a moment thick skinned, seasoned politicians were struggling with. A moment that I, at 10 years old, wouldn’t even be able to remotely comprehend.

….You see Barron, there are members from the party of compassion, tolerance, and inclusion that have deemed it acceptable to critique your behavior, poke fun at your height and walk, and even speculate as to whether you may have Autism or Aspergers. It’s an unwritten rule that children are off limits when it comes to politics. This should go without saying. Speculating about a child’s behavior and his mental health, and then drawing conclusions without the proper knowledge on said subject-now that is grossly reprehensible.“ The new era without regime changes as part of U.S. foreign politics must expand protection of a politicians‘ family to other countries where threats with first character assassination and then real assassination of the leader and his kids are common practice. Those how see prosperity in their own country as top priority are natural allies of President Trump when they have their privacy.